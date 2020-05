Did Kellyanne Conway Just Compare Voting To Standing In Line For Cupcakes? Yes, She Did.

Trump aides and White House reps are practically stepping on each other to defend President Trump after Twitter took the drastic step of adding a fact-checking label to two of his tweets. The tweets in question both claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud and would result in a rigged election. After longstanding concerns about the social media platform ’s failure to enforce its own policies in regards to the president’s behavior, they created a landing page for users to “get the facts” about mail-in ballots. Trump took to — where else? — Twitter to express his outrage, and now his mouthpieces are doing similar work in the media.