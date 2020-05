Margot Robbie’s Summer Manicure Is Unexpected & So Chic

When you think of a winter manicure , the polish that likely comes to mind is your classic burgundy . It pairs well with a vodka cranberry, your favorite velvet headband , and the black turtleneck you wear on rotation from November through late February. But now that we're in the warmer spring and summer seasons, you've likely relegated your go-to bottle of burgundy — really anything from red wine to oxblood in tone — to the back of your medicine cabinet, next to an out-of-season emerald or navy blue.