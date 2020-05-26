The Irresistible Appeal Of A Yellow Dress

What about Kate Hudson’s turn as magazine journalist Andie Anderson in the 2003 film How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days? Her buttercup satin gown sealed the deal, making Matthew McConaughey’s Benjamin Barry fall in love with her. Ridiculous character names aside, the dress – liquid gold with a bum-skimming low back and criss-cross straps – created by costume designer Karen Patch, is as memorable as the film itself. Then there's Michelle Williams’ yellow gown at the 2006 Oscars. "[It] was a pivotal moment," Kingham muses, "as at that point it hadn’t really been on the radar as much as an evening wear color option." The dress, a fluted and frilly saffron Vera Wang gown, "felt very modern and elegant and since then we’ve seen a lot more yellow on the catwalks, especially from designers such as Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Molly Goddard who have embraced the color."