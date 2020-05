In the past sharing an HBO account , even within a single household, has been frustrating due to the inability for each user to have their own profile. At the very least, HBO Max has solved that problem, ensuring that whatever immediate family members or roommates you share an account with will be able to watch whatever episode of Succession they want without disrupting the flow of your marathon. Despite being secretive about concurrent streams, HBO Max is still ushering in a new era for HBO streaming, and it seems that at least five of your friends (err… make that immediate family members just in case HBO is listening) can probably safely join you in a Harry Potter binge session without fear of getting the dreaded too many devices streaming at once message.