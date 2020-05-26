Amy Cooper’s Call To The Police Wasn’t Innocent — It Was A Racist Act Of Violence

"I'm not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way," Amy said in a public apology. She also told CNN that since the video was posted, her “entire life is being destroyed right now.” But what her reputation pales in comparison to what could have happened to Christian Cooper's life. He could have been jailed, imprisoned, or far worse — all because he asked her to put her dog on its leash in an area that requires dogs to be on leash.