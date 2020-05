The Woman Allegedly Responsible For Grooming Women For Epstein Hasn’t Been Seen In Months

Epstein may no longer be able to be held accountable for his alleged crimes, but many are still looking to Maxwell to see her day in court and cop to the cache of secrets in which she is allegedly complicit. Filthy Rich centers on the stories of survivors as it chronicles the rampant abuse across Epstein’s multiple properties in New York, New Mexico, London, and his private island in the Virgin Islands. By regularly arranging opportunities for those in his circle to have sex with young women, Epstein was able to build an intricate web of blackmail and threats to keep the abhorrent arrangement from getting out. Maxwell reportedly has denied any involvement and maintains she is innocent of all accusations levied against her, but the 2,000 pages of detailed accounts unsealed by a New York court in 2019 paint a very different picture.