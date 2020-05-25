Figuring out what TV shows to watch this summer will be more difficult than ever. First, there is the simple fact that Netflix is rolling out 10 or more new series every week. Then, you realize the summer of 2020 will see the launch of two brand-new streaming platforms — WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBC’s Peacock — after the recent debut of Disney+, Apple TV+, and Quibi.
That means dozens of new shows are now competing for your attention that didn’t exist last summer — and last summer’s TV schedule was already packed. There are a handful of returning series hoping you’ll come back again this year, like Dirty John, The Umbrella Academy, and, most importantly, the farewell season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Plus, there are many buzzy series premiering over the summer, like ABC’s newest Bachelor spin-off The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!, HBO’s twisty I May Destroy You, and Hulu’s Love, Victor.
All together, there are a whopping 23 summer shows you’re going to want to binge over the next few months. To help make the viewing process fun for you — rather than mind-numbingly stressful — we made you a complete chronological guide to summer television (which we'll be updating in the coming months). Keep reading to find out the precise shows that will be worth your time in the steamy weeks ahead, along with all the premiere dates, plot points, and cast information you need.
Crack open a hard seltzer and get comfy on the couch — you're going to be happy staying inside with these shows.