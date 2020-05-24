We're feeling inspired to conquer uncharted territory on Monday, as fiery Mars forms a sextile with dynamic Uranus. We've got the opportunity to challenge ourselves with exciting projects as these planets complement each other. Single people may be inspired to make the first move with a crush, while those of us who are paired up may be moved by sensual Mars’s transit with enigmatic Uranus to bring spicy new ideas into the bedroom. It’s also a great time to restructure our schedules and focus on what matters most, prioritizing our time and energy.
On Thursday, thoughtful Mercury makes his way into sensitive Cancer, helping us to get in tune with our emotions. We're encouraged to slow down and be more guarded with our energy while the messenger planet moves through this watery house. Pay close attention to your instincts during this transit, and nurture your intuitive side. It could be easy to rush ourselves on Friday as the Moon waxes into her first quarter in exacting Virgo at 11:29 p.m. EST. We must learn to accept what we cannot change during this challenging phase and let go of control. Taking a moment to consider how we’d like to see our goals fulfilled can help us use this intense energy to brainstorm how we’d like to fulfill our dreams.