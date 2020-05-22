Fans of comedy and actors Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani were probably crushed when they heard that the funny duo’s latest film, The Lovebirds, would no longer premiere at South by Southwest or hit theaters on March 6. But, they quicked cheered up! The film was sold to Netflix and after waiting two months, we finally get to see Rae and Nanjiani exchange comedic jabs with each other on screen.
The trailer for The Lovebirds was hilarious, but it definitely won’t prepare you for the wild ride that the film takes the audience on. Rae and Nanjiani (who are also executive producers) play Leilani and Jibran, a couple from New Orleans who go on the most perfect breakfast date in the first few minutes of the film. The Lovebirds then jumps ahead four years and the two are fighting nonstop. In fact, they are so busy arguing that they accidentally hit a cyclist with their car and allow a police officer to use their vehicle to track him down. These two mistakes lead to a wild 24 hours for the couple that includes multiple murders, breaking and entering, and infiltrating a secret society.
During their crazy journey, Rae and Nanjini bump into unusual people along the way that further complicate the situation. Check out the other characters (and the actors who play them) that are involved in this unforgettable night.
