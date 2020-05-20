Why Everyone On TikTok Is Changing Their Profile Picture

According to Kam, a 20-year-old creator best-known for her beauty TikToks (@kamranmc), the campaign goes beyond issues specific to the platform. "The campaign is to show support and spread awareness for Black lives due to brutality and murders of African Americans," she said. "The fist to me means: I am here, I am Black, and I stand with my Black brothers and sisters, dead or alive. Because we matter. I hope by doing this movement it will show others that we deserve a place to express ourselves without TikTok banning or deleting our content."