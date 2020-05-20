Everything Coming To Netflix In June

We've spent so many months inside that it's hard to tell the days apart, but make no mistake about it: it's summertime, baby!
April showers brought May flowers — and a whole crop of awesome films and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy at home, courtesy of Netflix. Ryan Murphy's Hollywood gave us a glimpse into what the film industry could've been in the right hands (and reintroduced us to David Corenswet!), and the internet reignited its passion for the Nickelodeon original series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Talk about a throwback.
June's offerings are just as interesting, running the full gamut of brand new content and old faves. Netflix will finally uncover the mysterious Eurovision-themed project starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (with a Demi Lovato cameo), and Queer Eye returns with a fifth season that takes the Fab Five all over the City of Brotherly Love. If singing competitions and makeovers aren't really your thing, Netflix has your back with nostalgic old faves like All Dogs Go to Heaven and West Side Story.
See? A little something for everyone.
Ahead, find out what else is coming to Netflix in June.