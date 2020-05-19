Halle Berry Is Hitting The Big Screen In A Major Way After Quarantine

Even though the current state of the world is something out of an apocalyptic thriller, Hollywood has no plans to stop terrifying audiences with stories of natural disasters and scientific phenomena. Recently added to a long list of developing disaster flicks is the feature film Moonfall, and Halle Berry has signed on to lead the ensemble cast’s journey to outer space on a mission to save the world.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Moonfall is the brainchild of Roland Emmerich, the patron saint of blockbuster disaster films (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012). Its plot hinges on the devastating discovery that the moon has been knocked out of its orbit by an unknown force and is hurtling full speed towards the earth.
Advertisement
Josh Gad (Frozen) stars in the film as the scientist who makes the terrifying find, and Berry will play his comrade, a former astronaut whose previous mission may be the clue to avoiding the total destruction of the planet. Together, Gad and Berry's characters will lead a unique team of experts on a dangerous expedition to the surface of the moon.
Moonfall will mark the first leading role in a huge project for Berry in years. The recent gigs in the Oscar-winning actress’s filmography have mainly been either smaller supporting roles in major films (John Wick 3: Parabellum, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) or main roles in movies that flew under the radar like Kidnap and Kings. When she wasn't working on the silver screen, Berry turned her attention towards television, starring in the CBS science fiction thriller series Extant as an astronaut who has trouble readjusting to life on earth following her time in space.
Berry will have to channel her inner space cadet once more for Moonfall. The film is still in development, and Emmerich is teaming up with 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser to co-produce the doomsday project through their respective production companies, Centropolis and Street Entertainment.
Moonfall is expected to be hit North America theaters some time next year.
Advertisement