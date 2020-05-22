Who Is Tarek?
The word “Cancer” is one of the scariest words a person can hear. . It is a disease that not only affects the person that’s fighting for their life but also the friends and family members crying by their side. . Today is National Cancer Survivor day. I was lucky enough to have overcome two different cancers in recent years....not everyone has been as lucky. . I was one of the lucky ones and I think about that every day....literally every day . I also think about my good friend and Flip or Flop contractor Frank Miller who recently lost his battle with cancer. . I want to send my love to all that have beaten this disease and to those who are currently in battle. . Keep up the good fight and know as human beings whether we know you or not we are by your side.❤️❤️❤️ . We are rooting for you! .
How Did Heather & Tarek Meet?
❤️❤️❤️ it’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend! . I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. . Then...out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life. . The first time I saw her smile she “did that thing to my tummy” and I knew right away I needed to get to know her... so I asked her out!! She said yes😎 . In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. . I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :) . So let’s all welcome @heatherraeyoung into my life. It’s still new and we are both so excited for the future! . So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what 🤷♂️😎 .
What Does Tarek Do For A Living?
Are Tarek & Heather Still Together Now?
Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now! . It’s really fun because we live in two different places! Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood! . For me...West a Hollywood is a big change!! You would think it was similar to Orange County but I’m telling you it’s a different world! . Does anyone know what I mean when I say Orange County and West Hollywood are completely different? . The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day❤️❤️❤️. The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! . I’m one lucky dude!!! .
We had such a blast this weekend on the boat. Since we’ve been in quarantine & not able to travel or do dinners etc we’ve been fortunate enough to have our boat to escape. - Saturday night @therealtarekelmoussa planned date night & we had a private dinner on the back of the boat. And Sunday we sped down the coast to Laguna & anchored in Emerald Bay for a few hours. - How’s everyone doing around the world? Everyone still in quarantine or are things going back to normal? Been busier? Everyone out and about? Update me!!