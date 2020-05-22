View this post on Instagram

The word “Cancer” is one of the scariest words a person can hear. . It is a disease that not only affects the person that’s fighting for their life but also the friends and family members crying by their side. . Today is National Cancer Survivor day. I was lucky enough to have overcome two different cancers in recent years....not everyone has been as lucky. . I was one of the lucky ones and I think about that every day....literally every day . I also think about my good friend and Flip or Flop contractor Frank Miller who recently lost his battle with cancer. . I want to send my love to all that have beaten this disease and to those who are currently in battle. . Keep up the good fight and know as human beings whether we know you or not we are by your side.❤️❤️❤️ . We are rooting for you! .