Ariana Grande Gives First Look At Her Lady Gaga Collab

Spring has marked a number of incredible collaborations between some of the most popular women in the music industry. First came Megan thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix, then Taylor Swift’s possible team-up with former frenemy Katy Perry — now, Lady Gaga has recruited Ariana Grande as a feature for a special collab that promises to be out of this world.
The pop stars logged on to share a first look of their new song on their respective social media accounts. The track is titled “Rain on Me, and the accompanying artwork features Gaga and Grande clad in outfits straight out of a science fiction film. The dark aesthetic is pretty standard for the “Joanne” singer — everyone knows that Gaga lives for the theatrics — but the Alien vs. Predator-inspired glam is a far departure from Grande’s usual getup.
⛈ teardrops on my face ⛈— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 18, 2020
rain on me 5/22 @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/BeJFTGGO5a
“Rain on Me” will be the second single on Gaga’s forthcoming album, Chromatica, released after the success of “Stupid Love” earlier this year.” The project was supposed to be released in early April but was pushed back to May, and its leaked tracklist revealed that the queen of pop had teamed up with the likes of Elton, K-pop stars Blackpink, and Grande for some of the anticipated album’s tracks.
The song drops on May 22, and Little Monsters and Arianators alike will also be able to stream its unique video on the same day; makeup artist Sara Tanno confirmed on a Haus Laboratories Instagram livestream that the visuals for “Rain on Me” will be released this week.
“It’s one of the best projects I’ve ever worked on, it’s so inspiring,” she told fans tuning into the livestream. “I can’t wait to see everyone recreate the looks from the video on Friday!”
Lady Gaga’s make up artist Sarah Tanno has confirmed that the music video for #RainOnMe🌧 is coming out on 5/22 as well:— 🌧 GAGA DAILY 🌧 (@gagadaily) May 18, 2020
I truly have no idea what we're going to be looking at when the video makes its world premiere this Friday, but knowing Gaga, it will be a whole thing. I'm a little scared — just look at the costumes! — but I'm definitely ready.
