Though Tim does eventually learn to appreciate and even love Missy, forsaking his ex for Missy and later begging Missy to take him back, that doesn’t really make up for the awful things the movie does along the way. For starters, the premise is pretty disgusting — something the movie never seems to realize. Tim only invites Missy to the retreat in hopes of using her as a trophy to piss off his ex. Also, while it’s pretty childish that Tim would rather break his ankle than make a normal get-out-date excuse at his first dinner with Missy, our titular “heroine” is kind of awful, too. She’s a mean drunk who calls Tim’s coworkers “porkers” and screws over the only woman in the entire company who actually does her job (a “mean girl” played by Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler) in order to get “good guy” Tim a promotion. She also gives her new beau a non-consensual hand job (he eventually consents... which is not how consent works) when they first meet on the airplane, in full sight of their fellow passengers, all of whom seem pretty disgusted with the act.

