The Best Cocktails To Make At Home, According To Bartenders & Mixologists

Last month, one Stanley Tucci took the internet by storm with a video of himself crafting a straightforward negroni. Sure, Tucci's arm muscles, which bulged as he shook the cocktail tin, and the way he soothingly discussed ingredients were key parts of the video's draw. But what had so many people sharing the 3-minute clip was that it showed the actor finding joy in one of life's most simple pleasures, a freshly mixed cocktail, during this time of uncertainty. The internet sensation sparked a desire in many of us to grab a shaker and whatever booze we've got in our bar carts and create something spectacular. So we reached out to mixologists and bartenders to find out which cocktails they recommend mixing up during quarantine