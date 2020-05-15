Cara Delevingne Speaks Out In Support Of Ex Ashley Benson

It didn’t take long after news of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne’s breakup broke for people to speculate that Benson had moved on, and rumors quickly began to circulate linking the Pretty Little Liars actress with rapper G-Eazy. Benson’s ex-girlfriend has seen the gossip swirling, and she’s not happy about it.
Yesterday, photos of G-Eazy and a woman who many believed to be Benson surfaced online, and internet sleuths didn’t hesitate to dig into the stars’ possible history. The deep dive produced an interesting connection; the actress had been liking many of G-Eazy’s Instagram posts since January, and just last month, the two had worked together on a unique cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”
Advertisement
But Delevingne wants people to know that past social media interactions and a collaboration aren't a good enough reason to create stories about the relationship between Benson and G-Eazy. She's tired of the rumors and just wants people to leave them alone, even if that means low-key confirming their breakup online.
"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne wrote on her Instagram story. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."
Delevingne's comments are likely the closest we'll ever get to a confirmation of her breakup with Benson, but more importantly, they're a sign that there's no bad blood between the exes. We probably won't get the full story of why they split, but if the former couple is okay with how that chapter in their lives ended, then that should be enough.
Advertisement