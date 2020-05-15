The Best Bike Helmets To Keep You Safe During Socially-Distanced Rides

Whether you're the proud owner of a new bike or have dusted off your trusty ten-speed to get some exercise, it's no secret that biking has spiked in popularity as many people look for socially-distanced alternatives to public transportation. (May is also National Bike Month!)
However, since we always pro taking a "safety first" approach, we're doing a deep dive on all things bike helmets — because you simply shouldn't be riding without 'em.
However, since we always pro taking a "safety first" approach, we're doing a deep dive on all things bike helmets — because you simply shouldn't be riding without 'em.
"First off, make sure that your bike helmet is one that you will want to wear — odds are, if you don’t like the way a helmet looks or fits, you’ll be more reluctant to wear it," Jon Raymer, bike category manager at Smith, tells Refinery29. "It's a great time to be a consumer, as there are so many great options." And he's right: From streamlined commuter styles to ventilated, high-tech mountain bike helmets, brands are offering noggin protectors at every price point and aesthetic taste.
As for how to find the right one for you? Follow Raymer's advice and consider foremost, what sort of biking you plan on doing (and what kind of wheels you're working with). "Brands typically design helmets to benefit different users for road biking, mountain biking, commuting, and riding around town," Raymer explains. "For example, a high-end mountain bike helmet will host different features than an entry level urban helmet."
Once you've got that sorted, you're going to want to ensure that you get one that fits properly. One size fits all helmets can sometimes work, but only if there are enough adjustment options for straps and padding. If possible, look for a helmet that has sizing options for a more secure fit: "We suggest measuring the circumference of your head with a pliable tape measure or a piece of string that you can measure after," Raymer says. "Place the tape measure slightly above the ear, and bring it across the mid-forehead, circling the head about one inch above the eyebrows. Take several measurements to make sure you have the largest size."
Ready to take a look at some of our faves? Keep reading for our editor picks and more shopping tips, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.