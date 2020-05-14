Prince William & Prince Harry Reunite After Royal Family Drama In Honor Of Princess Diana

The royal family has faced some hiccups in recent months, with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle deciding to step back from their royal duties, leave the United Kingdom, and become financially independent. While the royal family has already denied many of the rumors of tension between Prince Harry and brother Prince William during the ensuing drama, a new letter to a charity close to their hearts confirms that there’s a lot of love between these siblings, no matter what side of the pond they are on.
In honor of Prince Harry and Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, the British Government established the Diana Award to continue the royal’s legacy of philanthropy. The Diana Award, which was created two years after Princess Diana’s death, recognizes young people who are “going above and beyond the expected in their local communities.” This year, Prince William sent a letter to the Diana Award on behalf of him and his brother, which was posted on the Diana Award’s Instagram page.
"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” wrote Prince William. "Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."
We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time. We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day - it certainly did ours! @kensingtonroyal @sussexroyal
The Diana Award post also included photos of Prince William and Prince Harry with award recipients.
Currently, Prince William and Prince Harry are not in close proximity. Prince Harry is reportedly spending time in Los Angeles with wife Meghan and new son Archie, while Prince William, wife Kate Middleton, and their three children remain in London. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the brothers are back in touch and, like many people at home during the spread of the coronavirus, have stayed in touch via phone calls.
Recently, Prince William and Kate spoke out about the importance of maintaining personal connections during the coronavirus pandemic, which calls for social distancing.
"While that's hugely important we mustn't forget our mental well-being as well and making sure you're reaching out to those people around you that you have access to — even if it's over the phone or online to really make sure you have those conversations," Kate told the BBC in a remote interview.
Fortunately, the brothers’ shared passion for charity work will likely be one thing that keeps them close.
