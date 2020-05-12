The Weirdest Reveals From GQ‘s Truly Trippy Glimpse Into Robert Pattinson’s Quarantine

It's been months since the world virtually shut down in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but being cooped up inside isn't getting any easier for any of us. While the rest of society is fully over being homebound at this point— some people are literally protesting their right to risk getting infected — Robert Pattinson is thriving in the chaos. Kind of.
GQ writer Zach Baron connected with the actor to talk about his upcoming projects and his state of mind during the global pandemic, and the conversation that followed was peak Pattinson. Here are the oddest reveals from the interview.
He's practically built for quarantine.
Temporarily residing at a London apartment with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, the 34-year-old is at his best right now. For Pattinson, life is quarantine is weird, but other than the fact that he can't really do his job, it's not really a far cry from his day-to-day.
"I spend so much time by myself, ’cause you’re just kind of always forced to, that I can’t really remember what it was like not really having that kind of lifestyle,” the June cover star shared. "I just realize, everyone is so, so vulnerable to isolation. It’s quite shocking.”
Pattinson's self-isolation isn't composed of making TikToks, starting an Instagram Live talk show, or making banana bread. He doesn't even know what day it is.
He's put all Batman prep on hold.
As the new Batman, many would expect Pattinson to be spending his unlimited free time bulking up at home using the workout routine his trainer meticulously put together for him, but that's not happening. While he's still very casually following the meal plan to prepare for the role — Batman has to be built — Pattinson revealed that he's not actually keeping up with the workouts required to sculpt the Caped Crusader's body.
“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem," he told GQ. "Literally, I’m just barely doing anything.”
Even he has no idea what his upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet, is about.
As the interview continued, Pattinson tried to explain the premise of his upcoming film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. But for the life of him, the actor couldn't share what the movie was about. To be fair, nobody really knows after that confusing first trailer, but you'd expect the leading man to have some sort of baseline idea, right?
“Even if I had seen it, I genuinely don’t know if I’d be able to [describe the movie]," Pattinson admitted. "I just called up my assistant 20 minutes ago: What the fuck do I say? I have no idea. ”
He wanted to create his own line of pasta.
In 2019, Pattinson had a unique business idea involving pasta and a panini press. He pitched it to Lele Massimini (cofounder of Sugarfish and owner of pasta eatery Ovo), but the presentation didn't go over so well. Plans for Piccolini Cuscino are on hold until further notice.
He does not know how to cook.
Pattinson FaceTimed Baron to explain Piccolini Cuscino in real time, but it was nothing short of a disaster. He burned his hands and even broke the number one rule of the kitchen: no aluminum foil in the microwave. You can guess what happened next.
“I actually knew how to do this before,” Pattinson laughed. “I literally did this yesterday. And now it’s just impossible. It’s going to look like I can’t cook at all.”
Pure, unadulterated chaos, that one. But then again, that's nothing new with Pattinson.
