Right now, things are looking pretty rosy for Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle . The two admitted to falling in love with each other before their most recent performance, and they credited their ability to open up in the song to their vulnerability off stage. Guest judge Ashley Simpson said their love felt "natural" and Lauren and Arie called them playful and goofy. Lauren said that she has a lot of that fun in her own relationship and said that it boded well for Trevor and Jamie that they had that same easy, playful nature between them. Even Jamie's nerves, which threaten to derail her performances every week, didn't get in the way. Patrick felt that it made things even more "real and beautiful" that he could sense her nerves but that she worked through them with Trevor's help.