Hannah Brown’s Mom Is Still Prayer Hands Emoji Happy That Jed Wyatt Got Sent Home

Hannah Brown’s mom is letting the internet know how she really feels about her daughter’s Bachelorette ex Jed Wyatt with help from one very telling emoji. Let’s just say praise be to those prayer hands.
Susanne Brown posted a sweet message to her son, Patrick, on Friday, which also included some serious shade towards her daughter’s country singer ex. “Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer,” Brown wrote to her son, who is in recovery after an overdose in March. “You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!!”
The real mic drop on Brown’s message was the prayer hands emoji, which let the world know her prayers were “answered!!!” Jed might be feeling a serious chill right about now.
Hannah’s mom is giving Peter Weber’s mom, Barb, a run for her money on who can be most brutal. Hannah, however, wasn’t loving the dig at Jed, nearly a year after she broke off their engagement — and three months after they were spotted partying together. "Mother. we should probably make some edits to this,” Hannah commented. She chose the woman facepalming emoji, which feels appropriate.
Susanne might be happy to hear that her daughter seems to be done dating people from The Bachelor. “You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship," the single Hannah told fans on Instagram Live last week. "I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life."
Her comments come after she spent time quarantined with Tyler Cameron, who she may or may not have been dating (again). The former exes never confirmed their relationship status, but that didn’t stop fans from Venmoing him money to put a ring on it.
Hannah’s Insta Live comments might give fans the real insight they were looking for, though. "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor,” she joked with fans.
Prayer hands emoji to that.
