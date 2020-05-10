SNL At Home Dares To Ask: What Would A Britney Spears Masterclass Even Be?

If you’re looking for a way to keep busy during quarantine, Saturday Night Live has a few ideas. On the most recent episode of SNL At Home, Chloe Fineman (featuring a blonde wig and some heavy eyeliner) took on the role of MasterClass’ latest expert: Britney Spears. However, Spears’ class has nothing to do with singing or the basics of socialism. SNL, actually, is still trying to figure out what it might entail.
“I’ve been quarantined for five years now, and that’s okay because all my favorite stuff is here,” Fineman’s Spears says. She also explains how she has been spending her time stuck at home. “Sometimes, I’ll paint. Sometimes, I’ll pose,” she says before telling her prospective students, “My loneliness is…literally saving me.”
In a nod to Spears’ weekly workout videos on Instagram, Fineman lifts weights, dances, and does yoga, all while wearing neon pink. She also took inspiration from one of Spears’ more memorable workouts, in which she casually mentioned that she’s been exercising outside because she burned her gym down. “Oops, I…burned my gym down,” Fineman sings. “So now I exercise outside.”
Though she never actually explains what she’s teaching, a voice-over describes it as “something.” But if you still aren’t sold, SNL also has a few more ideas. In the same sketch, Fineman ditches her choker for a leather jacket and advertises a journaling class with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who keeps separate notebooks for “violent female rage” and her sexy secrets. “Even if you’re not writing anything, you can look up from your journal with a cheeky little grin and play mind games with your partner,” she points out.
Melissa Villaseñor also offers up a John Mulaney-instructed course on suits. “This is my MasterClass on how to master...class,” she says.
Last night’s episode was the show’s third edition of SNL At Home, and also the season finale. Because SNL’s studio shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, recent episodes have seen cast members, hosts, and guests performing from their respective homes. Luckily for anyone now left without Saturday night plans, though, there’s always MasterClass.
