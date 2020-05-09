Pair Your Dead To Me Binge Watch This Weekend With The Show’s Daring Drinking Game

It’s the weekend again (remember when those were exciting?) and many of us are bingeing the new season of Dead To Me. And if you thought season 1 was excellent, spoiler alert: season 2 is bringing it.
Adding to the show’s already stellar pedigree of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is the addition of Parks and Rec’s Natalie Morales as Michelle Gutierrez. Without spoiling the latest batch of episodes, Michelle plays a pivotal role in season 2, and Morales is celebrating with a truly hilarious post about a drinking game you can play while watching the Netflix series.
Make staying at home a little more fun, hop on Zoom with your friends, and sip fancy white wine while playing the Dead To Me drinking game — which you can totally do with a sparkling water, if that’s your thing.
What must be said, of course, is not to overdo it! Fun doesn’t land you in the hospital, so listen to your body and monitor your alcohol tolerance. Also, try this before you eat a little dinner, pretty please.
The rules, which Morales shared on her Insta, are pretty simple, and broken down by how much you drink for certain criteria.
Take a drink if there’s a cute puppy cameo.
Take a drink when Judy apologizes.
Traumatic flashback? Take a drink.
This is where it gets more intense, we’re going into the two-drink zone.
If something makes you gasp, jump, or scream, take two drinks.
If someone is drinking on screen? Join them and take two sips.
Finally, there are scenarios in which you must finish your drink (don’t do this if you’re feeling too tipsy or sick).
If there is a plot twist, or if Karen (Suzy Nakamura) almost ruins everything, you polish that drink off like a champ.
