You Totally Missed Dylan McDermott’s Daughter In Hollywood

It’s pretty easy to spot veteran actor Dylan McDermott in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood — even with the gray hair. But what you probably didn’t notice is that his real-life daughter Colette also stars in the Netflix series.
The series, set in 1940s Hollywood, chronicles what Tinseltown would have been like if it had actually embraced diversity. It’s a campy fantasy brought to life by a colorful cast of characters looking to make it big at any cost.
McDermott plays a pretty major role in the series starring as Ernie West, a gas station pimp based on Scotty Bowers, the “infamous male madame to the stars.” His eldest daughter, Colette, has a smaller role in Hollywood as Josephine, appearing briefly in four episodes.
Advertisement
Honestly if you blink, you might miss her, though you can spot her in episode 4 of the series, “(Screen) Tests,” taking notes off to the side as Avis Ambert (Patti LuPone), Dick Samuels (Joe Mantello), Ellen Kincaid (Holland Taylor), and Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss) argue over the Meg screen tests. She’s also sitting just behind Avis in the second row at Dick’s funeral in the show’s final episode — could she have been his secretary? Nonetheless, Colette’s father couldn’t be more proud.
“Guess who’s co starring in @hollywoodnetflix ??? @cocomcdermott !!! #fatherdaughter Thank you @mrrpmurphy you are the greatest,” Dylan wrote on Instagram ahead of the show’s premiere alongside a photo of the two of them in character.
This marks the first credited role for Colette, according to IMDb, but she has a few more projects in the works, including two shorts and an indie film. And if she’s anything like the characters in Hollywood, the only way to go from here is up
Advertisement