We Finally Know When Season 4 Of 13 Reasons Why Hits Netflix & It’s So, So Soon

After months of waiting, Netflix just revealed when season 4 of 13 Reasons Why premieres: Per a press release from the streamer, season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will debut on June 5, 2020, just in time for the show to be your beginning of the summer binge. Just don't expect it to be sunshine and rainbows.
In season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, the Liberty High School students nearly escaped their secrets. The murder of Bryce (Justin Prentice) was pinned on Monty (Timothy Granaderos), despite Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Alex (Miles Heizer) being the real ones responsible for his death. The guns that Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Tony (Christian Navarro) took from Tyler (Devin Druid) in order to cover up Tyler’s attempt to kill his classmates at the school dance were at the bottom of a river. The gang was finally happy: Clay started dating new girl and the season’s narrator Ani (Grace Saif), and Jessica and Justin (Brandon Flynn) got back together after months of will-they-won’t-they drama. Even Tyler realized he had friends after all.
After a traumatic few years, the students thought they could finally breathe. Ani declared “Let the dead bury the dead,” and if the season 3 finale was the series finale, maybe that’s exactly what would have happened. Instead, Tyler’s guns were uncovered in the final moments of season 3. Monty’s secret boyfriend told Ani that there was no way Monty — who was murdered in prison — could be responsible for Bryce’s death, as they were together at the time of the crime. It’s very likely everyone’s buried secrets will be revealed by the end of season 4... but to what end?
Per the season logline, there's a lot of drama in store.
"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation," reads the Netflix description. "But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."
As the fourth season is 13 Reasons Why's final season, whether it will end on a happier note or if the Liberty High students will be held accountable for their many questionable actions is still up in the air. It’s worth considering what would be more satisfying an ending, given the morally questionable behavior of nearly everyone involved in the Bryce situation. Do we want the gang to get away with it? Or will the new season of 13 Reasons Why remind us that everyone has to eventually answer for their sins? On June 5, fans will find out.
