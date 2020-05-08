Nurses Are Facing A Mental Health Crisis In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

It's easy to talk about taking these steps, but difficult to actually take them — especially when you're in the hospitals, helping patients fight for their lives. Swody encourages nurses to start small. “It can be just finding a minute to catch your breath,” she acknowledges. “It can be stopping in your doorway before you go home, and taking five deep breathes, or just finding a few minutes to check in with yourself and asking what you’re thankful for.”