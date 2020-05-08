Jennifer Garner Penned An Open Letter To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making new friends in Los Angeles. After the couple posted a video of Markle reading a book to baby Archie in honor of Save The Children UK, Jennifer Garner, a supporter of the charity, posted a public message of thanks.
Garner, along with celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Amy Adams, contributed her own reading to #SaveWithStories to raise money for families who are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic. Her letter to Markle not only welcomes the former actress back to the Hollywood community she left behind when she married Harry, but it also serves as a defense after Markle received some puzzling backlash for posting the video.
"We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing—have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both," Garner wrote. "More than anything—watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages—lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit."
The post comes after author Emily Giffin posted a series of Instagram Stories criticizing Markle's behavior in the video, calling her "unmaternal" and "uncomfortable." The particular fervor of the criticism caught people's attention. Giffin eventually apologized after readers pointed out what they believed to be racism in her words.
“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” Giffin said, per NBC. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”
With this, Garner has officially stood behind Markle — and perhaps planted the seeds for drinks or brunch when quarantine is over.
