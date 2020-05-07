Expect Real Snow To Fall From The Sky This Weekend

A snowstorm is expected to make moves over the Northeast on Friday, resulting in six to eight inches of snow in some places, a dusting in others, but up to a foot of snow for spots far up north. Up to 75 million people are expected to start the weekend in below-freezing temperatures, with low wind chills. According to NBC News, the Northeast, "will be colder on Saturday than it was on Christmas." If you live in Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, or Binghamton, New York; Scranton or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; or Burlington, Vermont, you might wake up to a snow day this weekend.