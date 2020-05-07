Fans Are Defending Jay Cutler After New Kristin Cavallari Report Emerges

Jay Cutler in the eyes of Kristin Cavallari pic.twitter.com/XHqF80svu6— Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) May 7, 2020
Kristin Cavallari: "I want a divorce because you're lazy and unmotivated."— Jim Bob Breazeale (@jbbreazeale) May 7, 2020
Jay Cutler, looking at his bank account:
Jay Cutler continues to be my hero.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 7, 2020
What's the point of being rich enough to retire at 35 if you go right back to work? Could not be me.
Jay Cutler was playing with type 1 diabetes, getting sacked 9 times in one half by the New York Football Giants just to get called lazy and unmotivated by his wife for wanting to spend time with his family after football...that's sad— Chris (@ChrisNano10) May 7, 2020
Kristin, only Bears fans are allowed to call Jay Cutler lazy and unmotivated. That's OUR thing. We EARNED that right.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 7, 2020
Don't fuck with our man.
Man what a dick Jay Cutler is for wanting to stay at home with his kids and take care of his farm after making over $120M in his NFL career. GTFOH.— Adam Sager (@AdamGSager) May 7, 2020