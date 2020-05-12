Warning: spoilers ahead for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Females are still strong as hell, dammit. And we see that again in Netflix's new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is getting married but first she has to solve the mystery of the book that's been hiding in her backpack since she left the bunker. This journey will take her a wild goose chase to stop the Reverend (Jon Hamm) from causing anymore harm. The cast of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special is also there to help — that is, if you can find them.
See, it's up to you to help Kimmy find her happy ending in this special, which tells a new story while wrapping up some loose ends. Your choices also lead you to certain characters, which means you might need to restart a couple of times to see everyone on this list. But, that's the fun of being able to choose Kimmy's adventure.
The cast of the interactive special features all your OG Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt faves, along with familiar faces from Tina Fey's past including familiar faces from 30 Rock and former and current SNL players. Not to mention, Harry Potter himself is here to talk all cute in his cartoon fox accent.
So let's make like a hot dog and ketchup with the cast of Kimmy vs. the Reverend.