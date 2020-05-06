Kate Beckinsale, Once Again, Defends Her Right To Date Younger Men

In a world of Scott Disicks and Sofia Richies and Ben Afflecks and Ana De Armas...es, Kate Beckinsale is not here to explain her dating life. In the past few years, the actress has received some negative comments about age gaps between her and her beaus like Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, and again with her most recent rumored suitor, Goody Grace. A few weeks ago she shot back at an Instagram commenter who attempted to shame her for reportedly dating the 22-year-old musician, and now she's opening up more broadly about the scrutiny she receives as a woman over 40 living her life by her rules.
Advertisement
"I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she told Women's Health UK for their June issue. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"
She described having fun as a woman over 32 is basically a "political act."
"I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting,’" she continued. "Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me."
Beckinsale has made it clear she has no intentions of settling down, having apparently turned down a number of proposals in the past.
"I remember thinking I’d never be proposed to ever in my life, so I may as well make the best of this," she told Vulture of the proposal scene in 2001 film Serendipity. "But I have been, actually several times."
Our current quarantined status may not allow Kate Beckinsale to make good on those promises of partying, but she's certainly got being goofy in quarantine on lock.
Advertisement