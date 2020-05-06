Zoë Kravitz On People Asking About Her Baby Plans: “I Get Really Offended”

If Zoë Kravitz's wedding seems like it was just yesterday, that's because it basically was. The High Fidelity star and her husband, Karl Glusman, haven't quite celebrated their first year of marriage yet. But that hasn't stopped people from asking them when they're planning on having kids. Of course, the preternaturally cool Kravitz has a great response.
"A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," Kravitz said to Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.
"Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just because of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," Kravitz explained. "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are."
In 2019, actor and film producer Margot Robbie voiced a similar sentiment to RadioTimes. "I got married and the first question in almost every interview is 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract," Robbie said. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I’m going to do."
This intrusive line of questioning is bound to be frustrating. Kravitz's career is stronger than ever, and all people can ask about is her family plans? Ask her about her acting, ask her about her style — don't ask her about her uterus.
Plus, you never know what's going on in someone's private life. Being asked "When are you having kids?" when you're dealing with infertility can be "soul-destroying," one person previously shared on Refinery29 UK.
Kravitz revealed that she doesn't know if she'll ever have kids — but she isn't worried about it right now. So let's keep our attention focused on more pressing matters. Like what the heck happened in the season 1 finale of High Fidelity.
