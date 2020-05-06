Sorry Mom, We’re Stealing This Wine Deal For Ourselves

Mom's big day is around the corner — and for those of us who won't be able to celebrate her in person this year (and who didn't plan ahead), the last-minute gifting scramble has begun. The flower-delivery route is a quick fix, but if you're looking for something with a little more pizazz we have news for you: Winc dropped a wine sale just in time for us well-intentioned Mother's Day procrastinators.
The California-based winery known for its popular vino subscriptions is currently offering 15% off either three months of wine delivered directly to mom's doorstep OR a $150 gift card for her to bottle shop with as she chooses (both applied when using code "LOVEMOM" at checkout). Each wine shipment includes three bottles — breaking down to around $15 a pop with the limited-time discount — with gift cards starting at $60 and up. And, if you're worried about the shipment making it in time for Sunday's honorary occasion, Winc will send a personalized gift email on your behalf notifying her of what glorious grapey goods are on the way.
The sale is set to run through May 16, so if you've already gone another present route (or your mom isn't into wine) then this may just be the perfect excuse to treat yourself instead — because the only thing that tastes better than a really good glass of wine is a really good deal.
