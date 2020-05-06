Story from Pop Culture

Baby Archie Has Lost All Patience For Meghan Markle’s Storytime In New Family Video

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Even babies are getting fussy during quarantine. In a rare video posted by Save The Children UK, Meghan Markle and newly 1-year-old baby Archie sit down to read Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld to raise money for family suffering during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Archie doesn't seem to understand the urgency of the situation, and instead spends the video throwing books on the ground and turning pages as his mom attempts to read — and father Prince Harry laughs behind the camera.
It's not often we get such an unpolished look into the family's life, but the pair recently stepped back from their duties as senior royals in an attempt to raise their son out of the spotlight. The family has moved to Los Angeles, volunteered at a local organization, and sheltered in place along with the rest of America, and Archie is over it.
When he's older, he'll realize that he was in the company of Jude Law, Dame Helen Mirren, and One Direction's Liam Payne when it came to reading stories to raise money for coronavirus relief, but Archie's philanthropic efforts pre-date this video. In early April, the Telegraph reported that Markle and Prince Harry are launching a new charitable foundation, Archewell, named in honor of their son.
“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple shared in a statement. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."
Presumably, when Archie can successfully sit through one (1) storybook. Watch the video below.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).

