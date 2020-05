The friendly-ish drinks come to an abrupt end when Jill mentions the developing situation with the secretaries working on Capitol Hill. Running parallel to the drama within the Republican party is a subplot about the culture of harassment and abuse propped up by congressmen on both sides. We see shadows of it in meetings where Jill is forced to sweeten her tough negotiations with a smile, and brush off sexual innuendos and inappropriate touching as “humor.” But Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) soon reveals that she’s been talking to a number of secretaries who have been forced to trade sexual favors in exchange for their jobs, a scandal that she hopes will shake up the status quo. Spoiler: it doesn’t. In fact, once again, Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) passes the buck to the one Black woman in her circle, unwilling to really support women when that means potentially sacrificing her own political aspirations to run for Senate.