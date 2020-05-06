But the men of Mrs. America don’t have to be creeps to be disappointing. Bill doesn’t exactly ask his wife to stand down until he clinches the vice presidency, but it’s clear that he doesn’t have to. By intimating he doesn’t want her to give up her career, he’s also making clear that he has the power to do so. Theirs may be a progressive marriage, but in practice Jill still carries most of the parental responsibilities: She drives the kids to tennis; she worries about them being sick; she hosts a princess-themed birthday party while lobbying congressmen to vote with her on women’s rights.

