The Name Elon Musk & Grimes Gave Their Baby Is Truly Baffling The Internet

Celebrity parents have never hesitated to think outside the box when it comes to naming their children — after all, if there’s any place where standing out is actually a good thing, it’s Hollywood. But even for new parents Grimes and Elon Musk, a couple not known for coloring inside the lines, the name that they gave their baby boy is genuinely throwing us for a loop.
Last night, the technology entrepreneur tweeted out that Grimes had safely given birth to their son, the first for the singer and the sixth for Musk (he has five older sons from a previous marriage). Given the eccentricities of the pair, fans were certain that the newborn would be given a unique name, and they were right: X Æ A-12.
Advertisement
It's hard to tell whether Musk is kidding around or not — this is the same man who has advocated nuking Mars to warm the planet enough to make it inhabitable for humans — but there's a good chance that X Æ A-12 is a very real name. And of course, the internet scrambled to meme the newborn as quickly as they could.
X Æ A-12 first words when he starts to speak in javascript pic.twitter.com/QDPYekHfjI— Shady X Æ A-12 Facts (@milkz) May 5, 2020
X Æ A-12 on his first day of school pic.twitter.com/kpno9Fj7N0— villanelle’s simp (@niaammmh) May 5, 2020
*Teacher doing the register*— Ahmed (@ahmedJ_23) May 5, 2020
“James?”
“Here”
“X Æ A-12?”
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/1j11RdyHSU
All jokes aside, people were keen on trying to to decipher the significance of the baby's name. One Reddit user studied the name closely to figure out what it means and how it might be pronounced, coming up with "X Ash Archangel Musk."
"He's already got x.com ready and waiting," the user said of the technocrat. "Btw, the name for the ligature Æ is 'ash' .. so in the name, it may be pronounced that way... and the Lockheed A-12 was part of the Archangel internal design effort."
There's no word if X is the baby's actual name (or just a placeholder for something else), but A-12 is likely a callback to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 — also codenamed "Archangel." A different user on Twitter came up with the same answer, and Musk liked the tweet, so it looks like we may actually be on to something here.
If we're on the right track with the name, I'm certain that Grimes and Musk will have an explanation that will only make us more confused.
Advertisement