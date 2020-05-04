Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick has reportedly checked into rehab, according to a report from E! News. Disick is allegedly seeking help for substance abuse issues at a facility in Colorado, away from his home in Southern California with live-in girlfriend Sofia Richie.
According to E!, it was ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, whom Disick shares three children with, who encouraged him to get help.
"Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment,” claimed a source for the outlet.
This is not the first time that Disick sought help to deal with substance abuse issues, which have been chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2015, Disick checked into rehab facility Cliffside Malibu, a move that was documented on a 2016 episode of the series. In 2017, Disick was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold.
“I definitely went through some hard times,” he revealed to the outlet. “I knew that I had to get rid of being selfish and I knew that I had to be more respectful of my loved ones. I'm really fortunate and happy that I was able to turn everything around and that it wasn't too late."
Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was dedicated to helping Disick deal with emotional issues stemming from the death of both his parents years earlier. Family friend Dave visited him in California to share memories of his deceased parents, something that helped Disick get some closure.
“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him,” admitted Disick on the show. “The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”
Refinery29 reached out to Disick for comment.
