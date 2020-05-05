What To Watch On Netflix When You Need A Good Laugh

With an impressive slate of stand-up specials, sketch and improv series, new sitcoms, old favorites, and droves of original rom-coms, Netflix is chock full of comedy. But since scrolling for hours can wear out your funny bone, here are some suggestions for what to watch on Netflix when you simply must laugh.
Seriously, bringing the best comedy to the folks at home is a major Netflix initiative. They have a whole "Netflix is a joke" campaign centered around giving a platform to new talent, a place for our old favorites to try new material, and curating the best comedy around. I'm serious about the rom-coms, too. With films like Always Be My Maybe, To All The Boys I Loved Before, and Set It Up, Netflix is bringing us into a warm and fuzzy renaissance.
No matter what kind of comedy you are looking for, there will be something that tickles your fancy. Are you looking for stand-up comedians that aren't John Mulaney? (No disrespect to the endlessly meme-able Mulaney, but it's important to mix it up once in a while.) Need a new series to watch over and over and over? What about a movie with a premise so crazy that it just might work? Look no further than these knee-slapping picks.