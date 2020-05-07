7 Summer Fashion Trends That Are Perfect For Staying Home

While it’s likely that none of the summer 2020 collections hitting stores right now were designed with at-home lifestyles in mind, many of our favorite trends from last September’s lineup of shows are turning out to be exactly what we need to stay both comfortable and out of our pajamas right now.
“Pieces that are comfortable and have longevity — whether dresses and slides, relaxed dressing pieces for around the home, shirting and knits that you can layer in different ways, activewear for exercise, special nightwear — these are the kinds of items we’re backing most for the upcoming season,” says Cassie Smart, Head of Womenswear Buying at Matches Fashion. “There is still a lot of desirability in more heavy-duty sandals like a Birkenstock,” she continues, also calling out relaxed footwear styles like ballet flats and trainers as big hitters for summer.
According to Smart, Matches shoppers are also craving pieces that offer a sense of escapism and joy — no surprise really, given the current state of things. “We’re seeing an uptick in uplifting pieces in bold prints and color,” she says. “This is across categories, from homeware to jewelry to activewear.”
This seems to be the case for other luxury retailers, too. According to Moda Operandi’s runway report, the e-tailer’s seen spikes in search for both “sweats” and “sweatsuits,” with a 50% and 85% rise, respectively. Additionally, Moda found that customers were shopping more for sets rather than separates over the last few weeks. Wanderlust resort-style pieces also saw a rise in popularity at Moda, with bright hues, lightweight sets, tropical patterns, and comfortable footwear being highly sought after.
A quick review of the spring ‘20 runways show that lingerie as outerwear (courtesy of Dion Lee), along with bra tops (Maryam Nassir Zadeh), cardigan sweater sets (Chanel), tie-dye loungewear sets (Collina Strada), and more, will all be present in this summer’s lineup — all of which are perfect for our current living situation.
