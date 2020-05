7 Summer Fashion Trends That Are Perfect For Staying Home

“Pieces that are comfortable and have longevity — whether dresses and slides, relaxed dressing pieces for around the home, shirting and knits that you can layer in different ways, activewear for exercise , special nightwear — these are the kinds of items we’re backing most for the upcoming season,” says Cassie Smart, Head of Womenswear Buying at Matches Fashion . “There is still a lot of desirability in more heavy-duty sandals like a Birkenstock ,” she continues, also calling out relaxed footwear styles like ballet flats and trainers as big hitters for summer.