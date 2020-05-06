Easy Desserts Real Home Bakers Are Making In Quarantine

Name: Willow

Age: 23



What ingredients do you need?

Equal parts by weight of self-raising flour, butter, sugar, and eggs (taking 1 egg to be 50g), plus a little vanilla extract and whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have. I usually go for 150g of everything and as much fruit as I can possibly fit.



How do you make it and how long does it typically take?

Cream together the butter and sugar, add the eggs and vanilla extract, and fold in the flour. In any oven-safe dish, layer down as much fruit as you want (but more is always better). If your fruit is frozen, you should thaw it out, and if it's a hard fruit like apples then it's good to cook them down with some sugar. You don't have to cook them first, but it means you can fit more fruit in the dish! Then dump the sponge mix on top and cook at 350F for 45-ish minutes.



How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?

I honestly have no idea when I started making this! I like it because it's so easy to remember, can easily be scaled up or down, and it's great for using up a glut of rhubarb from the garden or any fruit that has seen better days. Also, it's just really yummy.