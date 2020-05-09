The Soundtrack To Netflix’s The Eddy Might Turn You Into A Jazz Fan

Spoilers: mild spoilers ahead for The Eddy.
With Netflix's new musical drama The Eddy, Damien Chazelle, the director who gave us Ryan Gosling's jazz purist in La La Land, introduces us to Elliot (André Holland), a former jazz musician and owner of a struggling jazz club in Paris. To be honest, not much is going right for Elliot when we meet him. But he will always have the music. All that jazz and not much else makes up the soundtrack to The Eddy, which includes original songs from Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber sung by the show's stars Amandla Stenberg and Cold War's Joanna Kulig, who is the frontman of The Eddy's house band.
Jazz is almost another character on Netflix's multi-lingual series produced by Chazelle, who directed the first two episodes. The music is so skillfully weaved throughout all eight episodes that it becomes more than a soundtrack. It's integral to understanding these musicians. All of whom are struggling with everything in their lives that isn't music.
Jazz might seem stuffy, too self-serious to some. "It's not Celine Dion," as one character points out. But The Eddy tries to make it more accessible. By the end of this series you might find yourself loving jazz as much as Elliot and the rest of the characters on The Eddy do.