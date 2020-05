Why Mae Capone Is Still Such A Mystery

According to the FBI, Al was arrested on and off throughout the 1920s, but it was the charge of tax evasion that finally stuck , and in 1931, he was convicted to 11 years in federal prison. He served his sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta and at the famous Alcatraz. He was released in 1939 after seven years back into Mae's care at their home in Miami — at this point, Al's syphilis had spread to his brain, rendering him with the faculties of a 12-year old. Al didn't return to his mafia dealings, and Mae took care of her husband and shielded him from onlookers until he passed from a stroke in 1947. According to the Miami Herald, Mae sold their mansion soon after his death and moved away.