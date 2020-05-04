Too Hot To Handle Is Having A (Socially Distant) Reunion Episode

As if Too Hot To Handle wasn’t going to have a reunion.
Following in the footsteps of Love Is Blind and even Tiger King, the horned-up cast of the no-sex Netflix series will be (virtually) reuniting this Friday to catch up on everything we’ve missed since they finished filming over a year ago. Of course, we already know that Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are not only still dating, but are also moving in together. The rest of the couples, however, have a lot of explaining to do — and narrator Desiree Burch is making sure we get the deets.
The UK-based comedian is coming back to host the reunion, which will take place over video chat due to quarantine. Hopefully, she’ll get the scoop of Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul, who haven’t seen each other since filming. She can also get all the dirty details about Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien, who barely interacted on the show, but started dating after filming.
“I would like to personally host the reunion very drunk and make them eat,” Burch told Refinery29 when the series first dropped. “I would love to see me and my air diffuser Lana together having a bit of a chat.”
That’s a good point — will Lana be part of this digital reunion? Netflix promises “fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games,” so I have to imagine Lana will worm her way in there somehow.
Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion lands on Netflix this Friday, May 8. No sex, kissing, or getting within six feet of each other allowed.
