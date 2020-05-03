This Avengers Reunion Got The Internet All Up In Its Feelings

The internet loved the Avengers reunion at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The superhero supergroup showed up via Zoom to celebrate their 2020 win for Favorite Movie and the internet was all in its feelings after seeing Black Widow, The Hulk, Captain America, Thor, and even Iron Man together again. Some on Twitter even hoped Endgame wasn’t really the end for a few of their MCU faves.
Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow, started things off by saying what “a thrill” it was to win the orange blimp, before inviting in her famous friends to join her digital celebration. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, thanked “all the kids who rooted for these characters to assemble and become what we all need to be right now: stronger together."
Chris Hemsworth used his time on screen to brag about being the strongest Avenger since, you know, he is Thor. Honestly, looking at those arms, he appears to be the strongest IRL, too. But Captain America himself, Chris Evans, took umbrage with those claims, citing his own push-up contest victory. Wow, what we’d give to see that battle on a big screen.
did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020
Last, but certainly not least, Robert Downey Jr. showed up, surprising his super friends who like most, believed he was, you know. “What social distancing?” he joked. “Aren’t we all?”
Sure, RDJ’s quarantine humor was all in good fun, but it got the internet hoping for Iron Man’s return. “Not to be dramatic,” a fan named @IR0NLANG tweeted after the actor’s Kids’ Choice Awards appearance, “but I would die for him.”
“Purest human being on this planet,” another admirer, @Crissi40, tweeted. “Protect him at all cost.” Another fan just missed seeing Iron Man alive. “I’m crying,”@heartmarils tweeted.
Fans might be able to finally dry their eyes since the Russo brothers, who directed Endgame, are not against bringing Iron Man back from the dead. “It depends how he was brought back,” Anthony Russo told ReelBlend’s podcast last week. “It depends what the storytelling is. It's certainly something that has to be earned. It's certainly something that has to surprise and shock audiences.”
Fans might not have to wait too long to see Iron Man again; he reportedly pops up in Black Widow, a prequel that takes place shortly after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Of course, they’ll have to wait until Black Widow (hopefully) hits theaters this fall to confirm Iron Man’s possible return.
Until then, the man who plays Tony Stark will just have to keep social distancing.
