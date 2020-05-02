Chris Evans Got An Instagram For A Good Cause

Everyone needs a hobby when social distancing, be it beekeeping a la Chris Hemsworth or attempting to put on a tee shirt while doing a handstand, like Jake Gyllenhaal. Avengers alum and Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob star Chris Evans is giving Instagram a try, and his very first post on the social media platform is all about giving back.
Evans uploaded a video to his shiny new Instagram account on Friday, which revealed he is participating in the “All In Challenge.” Powered by Fanatics, the challenge is a variety of sweepstakes in which celebrities offer different experiences and services to lucky winners. Money spent entering the sweepstakes goes toward No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America’s Food Fund, all charities helping those struggling due to the spread of COVID-19.
Pratt — who brought Evans into the All In Challenge, per Evans’ video — offered winners a chance to get eaten by a dinosaur in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. Evans is planning something else just as fun, and definitely less violent: A chance for fans to hang with the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Here’s what I can offer: A virtual hangout with five of my closest friends, named Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner,” Evans said in the new video. “We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we can spill the beans. Then maybe some games? We can do Scattergories, I’m getting pretty good at that.”
If you are jotting down everything you’ve ever wanted to learn about Evans’ dog Dodger just in case you win, I’m right there with you.
Evans also called upon additional Marvel pals Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to participate, as well as “the great Billy Porter.” Though it has not been confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Evans could join Pose star Porter in an upcoming remake of Little Shop of Horrors.
Watch the full video below, and make sure to slam that follow button for more videos of Evans in isolation. It’s what we deserve.
