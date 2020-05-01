What It’s Like Being A Queer, Latinx Parent-To-Be During The Coronavirus Pandemic

In a recent video call, Mami told me about looking out for signs of postpartum depression. I will. But I will also keep working to change the conditions that keep us in the heart of the storm. My child deserves a world where they have the right to love and to parent, to be paid a fair wage, to be treated with dignity, and to have their physical and mental health supported. They deserve not just to survive the storm, but to live their life with clearer skies.