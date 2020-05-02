How To Watch Today’s Virtual Kentucky Derby

For the second time in 146 years, the Kentucky Derby has been postponed. While we won't get to tune into the real thing until September 5, don't worry — the first Saturday in May won't be without festivities entirely.
In lieu of the real thing, NBC Sports and Churchill Downs are hosting a Kentucky Derby at Home Party to support COVID-19 relief.
There will be a computer-simulated race between the 13 horses who have won the Triple Crown. Fans can donate and bet on a horse here, and the race will be broadcast at around 5:45 p.m. as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby programming, which will air today from 3-6 p.m. ET. Also airing is “The First Saturday In May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown,” a deep dive on American Pharoah's 2015 win. Or if you miss the broadcast, you can tune in later this evening on @Kentuckyderby social media channels. The Churchill Downs Foundation will be matching every dollar donated up to $1,000,000.
If your bet on the winning horse, you'll be entered to win The Ultimate Kentucky Derby Experience, four-day trip for two in September to the 2020 Kentucky Oaks & Derby, including a hotel stay, tickets to the Taste of Derby food and wine event and the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party, and so much more. The winner will be notified by Monday, May 4.
Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown Post Positions— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2020
Beginning at 10am ET on Thursday, fans can visit https://t.co/cPSdYVd4Vj to donate to support COVID-19 relief & pick the winner for a chance to win the Ultimate #KyDerby Experience. Churchill Downs will match up to $1 MILLION! pic.twitter.com/wabK184lMS
You can catch the virtual race on NBC, NBCSports.com, and on the NBC Sports app. NBC is also available on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV
