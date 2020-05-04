All About The Adult Summer Camp Where Bravo’s Newest Show Takes Place

As Real Housewives reunions get postponed and Summer House approaches its season finale, many Bravo fans are starting to worry about what they'll watch next to while away their hours indoors. Fear not, the Bravo gods have something new in store for us. A brand new series called Camp Getaway starts tonight. Like Below Deck and earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Camp Getaway follows the lives of the staff, including counselors, working at a real adult summer camp located on 300 acres in the Berkshire Mountains of Kent, Connecticut.
The adventure resort is actually called Club Getaway, and it's about a 90-minute drive from New York City. Though the resort offers family camp sessions, private events, and youth programs, its camp for adults is the backdrop of the new Bravo show.
These adults-only weekend retreats come with cabin accommodations, all meals, all on-site activities, and entertainment and parties. Though that may sound like a regular summer camp deal, included in all that are special adult-friendly features.
Club Getaway describes its cabins as "rustic-chic" and accommodations there come with linens and daily housekeeping. Dining isn't your typical mess hall fair either, menus are designed by "expert chefs" and dinner is served with wine every night. Plus, in addition to regular camp activities like canoeing and archery, there are burlesque classes and poker games, as well as alcohol-centered activities like mixology classes, wine tastings, pub hikes, flip cup, beer pong, and bloody mary bingo tournaments.
According to Club Getaway's website, camp for adults packages typically run between $400 and $600, depending on the weekend and when they're booked. Soon, however, we'll be able to visit without paying because Bravo is bringing the adult summer camp experience to our TV screens. We can't wait to see the cabins, drinking games, and inevitable drama up-close from the comfort of our couches.
