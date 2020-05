This Is Marilyn Monroe’s Actual Prescription Skin-Care Routine From 1959

Starting from the top, Marilyn's morning skin routine began with cleansing using Erno Lazlo Active Phelityl Soap and warm water. Next, she was instructed to apply the Erno Laszlo Normalizer Shake-It — a tinted mattifying toner that relaunches to market today, in honor of the brand's partnership with the Makeup Museum — by shaking the bottle, saturating a piece of cotton "to the dripping point," and applying it all over her face, except the delicate eye area, then blotting off immediately. For the eyes, Marilyn was to apply the Erno Laszlo pHelitone Eye Cream, which has been discontinued, followed by the likewise-discontinued Duo-Phase Face Powder over her entire face and neck.